Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ELMD opened at $11.37 on Friday. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

