EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.45. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,260 shares of company stock worth $2,739,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.