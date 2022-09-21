EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 3,088 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,985. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $154.34 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

