EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,827,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,271 shares of company stock valued at $56,273,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH traded up $11.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.28. 98,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,141. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.09.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

