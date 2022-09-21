EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,584 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.21. 57,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $178.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

