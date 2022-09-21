EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 50,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,628. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

