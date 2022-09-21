EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $8.93 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.1% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,939. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.30. The company has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

