EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $535.58. 36,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

