EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,096.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. 1,049,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,771,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

