EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 976 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $623.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,666. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $666.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

