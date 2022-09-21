EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 2,331 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 742.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 70,584 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Match Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 153,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.