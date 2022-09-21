eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,301.0 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance

Shares of EDDRF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDDRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eDreams ODIGEO from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

