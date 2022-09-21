Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EXD opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $191,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD)

