Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EXD opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $191,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

