Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0356 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

