e-Gulden (EFL) One Day Volume Tops $45.00

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $844,694.57 and approximately $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00276850 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001026 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002531 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $844.85 or 0.04448198 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031743 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,579 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,422 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

