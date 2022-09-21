E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,779 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. Weibo accounts for 0.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Weibo by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 719,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after buying an additional 511,900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Weibo by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Weibo by 10,637.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after buying an additional 2,186,883 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 784,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 622,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,686,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of Weibo stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 15,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

