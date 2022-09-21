E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 34,735 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises approximately 5.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 233,704 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. 193,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,051. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

