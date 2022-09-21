Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,690,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 17,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474 over the last 90 days. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,376 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $13,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 10,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

