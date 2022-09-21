Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Update

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DUK traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.64. 1,615,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

