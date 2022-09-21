Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 664,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,351 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $28,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. 5,055,467 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

