Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $890,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 302,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,887. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

