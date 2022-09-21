Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of Black Hills worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BKH traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.81. 12,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

