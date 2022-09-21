Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.32. The stock had a trading volume of 394,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

