Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Drive Shack

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 688,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,432. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

