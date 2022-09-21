Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.19

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.19 and last traded at C$17.26, with a volume of 57040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$808.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.47.

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,416,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,613,725.54. Insiders purchased 137,300 shares of company stock worth $2,531,668 in the last 90 days.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

