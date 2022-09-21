Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.19

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.19 and last traded at C$17.26, with a volume of 57040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of C$808.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.47.
Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Featured Articles
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.