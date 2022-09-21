Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.19

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UNGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.19 and last traded at C$17.26, with a volume of 57040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$808.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.47.

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,416,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,613,725.54. Insiders purchased 137,300 shares of company stock worth $2,531,668 in the last 90 days.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Articles

