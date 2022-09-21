Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of DREUF opened at $8.53 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.