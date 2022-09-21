Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 3.9%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 13,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,327,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Doximity Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

