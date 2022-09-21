DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,607 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $43,051.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,264.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. 556,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.