Donald Mcclymont Sells 50,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,172. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,378,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 70.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,341,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 50.0% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

