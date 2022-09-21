Don-key Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $1.27 million and $46,085.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00126929 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00875718 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Don-key
Don-key launched on May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,555,730 coins. The official website for Don-key is don-key.finance. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
