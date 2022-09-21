Don-key Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $1.27 million and $46,085.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Don-key

Don-key launched on May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,555,730 coins. The official website for Don-key is don-key.finance. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Don-key is designed to reduce the entry barrier for both yield farmers and liquidity providers, opening the DeFi world for two distinct groups of people: those with low investment funds and those who cannot dedicate themselves to mastering the skills and strategies needed to participate in the DeFi world.DON tokens are the full utility token for the Don-key “copy farming” platform. In order to access the DAPP and participate users need to hold at least 100 $DON in their wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

