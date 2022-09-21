Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.98 billion-$37.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.69 billion.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,727. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.08. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in Dollar General by 93.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 9.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.