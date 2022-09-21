DOC.COM (MTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $136,180.00

DOC.COM (MTC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $136,180.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DOC.COM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,391.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00062274 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011070 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00064188 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com.

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

According to CryptoCompare, “Doc.com offers an easy-to-use interface that aggregates Artificial Intelligence’s analytical benefits and U.S. certified doctors staffed in-house 24 hours a day, into a single user-friendly application. This allows patients to solicit medical assistance in the place and time of one’s choosing, as well as follow up on treatments they receive and take. MEDICAL TOKEN CURRENCY (MTC) is a digital currency that pays people for taking care of their health. In addition, MTC is the means to interact with Doc.com’s Lifechain-enabled healthcare platform. It allows interested parties to trade valuable population health data, in exchange for a digital currency that can be used to acquire services or products on the platform. Doc.com immediately rewards patients with MTC after each virtual consultation as a benefit for taking care of their health and using our services. Anonymous statistical data is collected on patient population and displayed on the Doc Insights platform Proceeds from healthcare and business partners who subscribe to Doc Insights are used to buy MTC on the regulated exchanges MTC is listed on “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOC.COM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOC.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOC.COM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.