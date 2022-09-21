Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 154,132 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the average daily volume of 112,151 call options.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,758,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,802,410. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 111.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 359,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 161,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,820,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $3,009,000.

