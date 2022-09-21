Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $51.63. 116,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,487,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
