Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 271,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 622,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPST. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $878,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.