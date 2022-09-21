Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,290. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.