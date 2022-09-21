Diligent Investors LLC Sells 353 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

