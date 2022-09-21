Diligent Investors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.75 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.