Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

