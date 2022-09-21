Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 650 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,584,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

