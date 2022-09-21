Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.
IGI opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.76.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
