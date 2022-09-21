Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,726,000 after buying an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $134.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.