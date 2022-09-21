Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

