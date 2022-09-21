Diligent Investors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,691 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,888 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEVI stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

