Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $199.55 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.72 and a 200-day moving average of $234.71.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

