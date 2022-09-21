Digix Gold Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $734,630.35 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $734,630.35 and approximately $22.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $13.45 or 0.00070580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,993.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010719 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00065228 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.