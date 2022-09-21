Digitalcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,529.89 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $80,529.89 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,564,181 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

