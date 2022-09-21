DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $613,666.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000299 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

