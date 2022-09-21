Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 1.0 %

DBD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 16,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,311. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.60. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 329.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,348,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,034,061 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 149.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

