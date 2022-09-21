Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,743.31

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,743.31 ($45.23) and traded as high as GBX 3,781 ($45.69). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 3,745 ($45.25), with a volume of 5,335,548 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,132 ($49.93).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,797.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,743.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,663.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 46.82 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,541 ($42.79) per share, for a total transaction of £8,285.94 ($10,012.01). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 667 shares of company stock worth $2,480,913.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

